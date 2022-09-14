Munnar Tourism Video: One of the most beautiful places of Kerala, which is filled with lush greenery, exotic species of flaura and fauna, the mist, the valleys, mesmerizing streams and waterfalls and it’s tea plantations, Munnar is undoubtedly heavenly and breathtakingly beautiful. Set at an altitude of 6000 ft in Idukki district, Munnar was the favored summer resort of the erstwhile British rulers in the colonial days. But it was later developed for cultivating tea plants. It used to be a retreat for the British when they ruled in South India; and today has a legacy of its own and attracts lakhs of people from across the globe. Watch video.Also Read - Majuli Island: Have You Taken A Trip To World's Largest River Island, Majuli? Watch Video