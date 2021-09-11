videourl url=”https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/warm_up_exercises.mp4/index.m3u8″ mp4url=”https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/warm_up_exercises.mp4/warm_up_exercises.mp4″ thumb=”https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/warm_up_exercises.mp4/screenshot/00000028.jpg” duration=”256″ mediaid=”warm_up_exercises”]Also Read - Aloe Vera Benefits : You Will Be Amazed To Know About These Beauty Benefits Of Aloe Vera | Watch Video

Must do warm up exercises before Workout : Before you prep up for your workout session, it is really important to ease your muscles into exercise mode and for that you need to practice certain warm up exercises. Warming yourself up before carrying forward your workout session is considered really important as it lowers the risk of injury you might face white working out. Also, warm up increases blood flow and oxygen in the body thereby improving your performance. In this video, fitness expert Dolan Acharya explains some best warm up exercises and it’s techniques before working out. Take a look. Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 10 Kgs, Got Rid of Depression by Eating Eggs And Non-Veg Food