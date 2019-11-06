Are you going for a day hike? Have you kept all the essential must-haves in your bag? Yes? Check again. You may have missed the snacks. Yes, you read it right. It is important to keep eating and drinking something while you hike. Not doing so can make you dehydrated and lethargic. So, do bring your hiking snacks on the trail. The most essential thing you should have in your hiking bag is a bottle of water. It should be always handy. Drink it even if you are not thirsty. This is significant to maintain your energy level. Insufficient water in the body can cause heat cramps, exhaustion, and mental impairment. The next important thing is honey. It is known to give your body a quick boost. Dry fruits can also be added in the snacks list. Being rich in antioxidants, they can flush out the toxins from the body and enhance your energy. Watch this video to know more about the healthy snacks that you can have while on trail.