Viral Video:
A video of a little kid has gone viral on Internet. In this video a toddler is kissing a cat again and again. The kid is Smothering a cat with kisses. The kid is not at all scared of cat. She is comfortable with the animal. This video was shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden. This video has more than 2.5 million views. People are sending heart emojis in the comment section.Also Read - Viral Video: Massive Python Attacks Baby Cow, Latches Onto Its Leg | What Happened Next Also Read - Ranu Mondal Sings Bengali Song With Bangladeshi Superstar Hero Alom, Fans Love It | Watch Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Meets Her Dadi Before Going to Sasural, Video Will Make You Emotional | Watch