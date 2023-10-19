Home

“My home fell over me,” says a displaced Gazan as Israel bombards Gaza | Israel-Hamas War

Israel began its most intensive-ever bombardment of the Gaza Strip, a 45 km-long (25 mile) enclave home to 2.3 million people after the militant Palestinian group Hamas rampaged through Israeli towns killing 1,300 people on Oct. 7.

