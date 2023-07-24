Home

Video Gallery

Mysore Pak Listed Among The Best Street Food Sweets In The World – Watch Video

Mysore Pak Listed Among The Best Street Food Sweets In The World – Watch Video

The sweet has been named the 14th best street food in the world by Taste Atlas. Taste Atlas is a food-based magazine that gives detailed reviews & information on street food around the world.

Mysore Pak sweet: Mysore Pak, the popular Indian sweet has achieved a global recognition. The sweet has been named the 14th best street food in the world by Taste Atlas. Taste Atlas is a food-based magazine that gives detailed reviews & information on street food around the world. Falooda & Kulfi Falooda are the other Indian desserts that are in the list. Watch video.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.