Mysore Pak Listed Among The Best Street Food Sweets In The World – Watch Video
The sweet has been named the 14th best street food in the world by Taste Atlas. Taste Atlas is a food-based magazine that gives detailed reviews & information on street food around the world.
Mysore Pak sweet: Mysore Pak, the popular Indian sweet has achieved a global recognition. The sweet has been named the 14th best street food in the world by Taste Atlas. Taste Atlas is a food-based magazine that gives detailed reviews & information on street food around the world. Falooda & Kulfi Falooda are the other Indian desserts that are in the list. Watch video.
