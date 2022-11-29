The Kashmir Files Controversy: Nadav Lapid Called The Movie a Propaganda And a Vulgar Film, Know All About The Controversy | Watch Video

The Kashmir Files: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi have broken their silence on Israeli director Nadav Lapid‘s recent comments about The Kashmir Files. At Monday’s closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Lapid, who was serving as the president of the jury, called The Kashmir Files a ‘vulgar’ work of propaganda. Watch the video to know the full details of this controversy.

Kashmir Files Controversy Alert: Movie, The Kashmir Files is back in the news. At the closing ceremony of 53rd IFFI Goa, jury head Nadav Lapid called The Kashmir Files ‘propaganda, vulgar film.’ After massive backlash, IFFI jury member Sudipto Sen took to Twitter to clarify a few things. He said that Nadav Lapid’s comments on The Kashmir Files are his personal opinion. He further added that, as a juror, he refrained from making any political comments. Now there is a cold war going on social media. Many celebrities and politicians came together and raised their voices against Nadav Lapid. Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri, and Pallavi Joshi have also raised their voices in favor of the Kashmiri pandits and the entire controversy. Watch video to know why and how this controversy started.

Written by- Ananya