Nag Panchami 2023: Devotees Throng Nag Vasuki Temple In Prayagraj On Occasion Of Nag Panchami

Devotees on August 21 thronged Prayagraj’s Nag Vasuki Temple on the occasion of Nag Panchami. Long queues were seen outside the temple premises as devotees waited to offer prayers. August 21 also marks the seventh Monday of the holy month of Sawan.“Today is Nag Panchami. We are here to offer prayers at Vasuki Temple. We offer milk to the deities in accordance with the Hindu religion,” said a devotee.

