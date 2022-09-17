Our beloved prime minister is celebrating his 72nd birthday today. He was born on September 17th, 1950 in Gujarat. People worldwide are sending birthday wishes and blessings to the pm. He sworn-in as India’s Prime Minister on 30th May 2019, marking the start of his second term in office. He previously served as the Prime Minister of India from 2014 to 2019. He also has the distinction of being the longest serving Chief Minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014. Well, PM has been on his his tenure since 8 years now. Interestingly, in the last eight years, the Prime Minister has undertaken over 110 foreign visits, covering 60-plus countries across the world. Take a look at his foreign visit in numbers in his 8 years of tenure. Watch video.