NASA DART Mission: History has been created once again from NASA. For the first time, the Planetary Defense Test i.e Dart mission was successfully completed. So with the help of this technique the Earth can be saved. Although the final report is yet to come. Let us tell you, if this mission is the biggest threat to our blue planet in future, then it is asteroid. After this there is climate change or global warming. The Dart mission collided with the moon-like stone Dimorphos of the asteroid Didymos on 27 September 2022 i.e. at 4.44 am. If Dimorphos changes its direction and orbit, then in future there will be no such danger on Earth that comes towards us from space. The spacecraft of Dart mission collided with Dimorphos at a speed of about 22,530 kilometers per hour. More about the news in the video.