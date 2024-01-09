Home

‘Nation first’, EaseMyTrip launches ‘Chalo Lakshadweep’ campaign, suspends flights to Maldives

Online travel solutions provider, EaseMyTrip has announced the suspension of all Maldives flight bookings. The action came after the derogatory remarks made by Maldives minister against India’s PM. CEO of EaseMyTrip expressed solidarity with India amid the ongoing row.

