‘Nation first’, EaseMyTrip launches ‘Chalo Lakshadweep’ campaign, suspends flights to Maldives

Published: January 9, 2024 11:40 AM IST

By Video Desk

Online travel solutions provider, EaseMyTrip has announced the suspension of all Maldives flight bookings. The action came after the derogatory remarks made by Maldives minister against India’s PM. CEO of EaseMyTrip expressed solidarity with India amid the ongoing row.

