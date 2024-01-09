By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
‘Nation first’, EaseMyTrip launches ‘Chalo Lakshadweep’ campaign, suspends flights to Maldives
Online travel solutions provider, EaseMyTrip has announced the suspension of all Maldives flight bookings. The action came after the derogatory remarks made by Maldives minister against India’s PM. CEO of EaseMyTrip expressed solidarity with India amid the ongoing row.