Home

Video Gallery

Pulwama Attack : Nation Pays Tribute To Martyrs – Watch Video

Pulwama Attack : Nation Pays Tribute To Martyrs – Watch Video

Black Day For India : Wreath laying ceremony was organised in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (14 February). For Paying respect to the martyrs of the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Wreath laying ceremony was organised in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (14 February). For Paying respect to the martyrs of the 2019 Pulwama attack. India remark this as black day. This Ceremony was arranged to mark respect to the brave hearts who lost their lives in the terror attack on the CRPF convoy on February 14, 2019, in Pulwama.