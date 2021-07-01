National Doctor’s Day is celebrated in India every year on 1 July. It is observed on first of July to mark the birth and death anniversary of former Chief Minister of West Bengal Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was a renowned physician, philanthropist, and educationist.

The day is also observed to thank doctors for their for their relentless service to human kind. Indian Medical Association (IMA) organizes National Doctor's Day every year.

The difficult times amid COVID-19 have once again reminded us about the contributions and sacrifices made by doctors and the healthcare staff around the globe daily. This year is once again dedicated to all those doctors and healthcare professionals who are serving in these trying times. Did anyone ever think of the mental trauma the doctors go through in these tough times…??

In honour of this noble profession, this Doctor’s Day we are celebrating doctors and how doctors mental health is equally important. In conversation with, Dr. Sameer Malhotra, Senior psychiatrist, Director, Mental Health and behavioral sciences, Max hospitals.