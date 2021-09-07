Significance and process of Eye donation : Eye donation is pledging to donate one’s eyes after his/her death. Just like every year, National Eye Donation Fortnight campaign is here again to create a mass awareness about the importance of eye donation. It starts on 25th of August and continues till 8th of September every year. In this video, Dr. Harshvardhan Ghorpade who is a cornea, cataract and refractive surgeon in Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, will be explaining the process and significance of eye donation. Watch this video to get a detailed knowledge on it.Also Read - Include Herbs, Nuts And Fruits to Enhance Your Daily Diet