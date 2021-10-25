National Film Awards 2021 : The 67th National Film Award ceremony was held on 25th of October, Monday at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan after two years. Bollywood celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush and other big celebs attended the ceremony all decked up. Kamgana Ranaut who was dazzling in a royal saree, won 4th National Award for her films Manikarnika and Panga while Manoj Bajpayee bagged the best actor award for his film Bhosle. The awards were presented to the winners by the Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu. In this video we will give you a detailed summary on National Film Award 2021 by citing the winners of the ceremony. Watch video.Also Read - Actor James Michael Tyler Who Played Gunther In 'Friends' Passes Away At 59; Jennifer Aniston Posts A Miss You Message