Home

Video Gallery

National Unity Day: PM Modi pays floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at ‘Statue of Unity’

National Unity Day: PM Modi pays floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at ‘Statue of Unity’

India is celebrating National Unity Day on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary on Oct 31. Oct 31, 2023, marked the ...

India is celebrating National Unity Day on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary on Oct 31. Oct 31, 2023, marked the 148th birth anniversary of the ‘Iron Man of India’, Sardar Patel. PM Modi visited the Statue of Unity in Gujarat and paid floral tribute to ‘Iron Man of India’. Flower petals were showered by choppers on Sardar Patel, the world’s tallest statue of India. PM Modi also administered ‘National Unity Day’ pledge to the public at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat. CRPF all-women bikers also received grand applause from PM Modi and the public at the National Unity Day parade. National Unity Day is celebrated on 31st Oct every year to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.