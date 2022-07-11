Natural Painkillers: Are you someone who constantly suffers from pain in body? If yes, then we are pretty sure that you must be gulping down all those harmful chemical pills.. Well, let us tell you that if you keep consuming these medicines and pills on a regular basis then this might be harmful for your health. Tn that case, you can go for certain alternatives. There are so many ingredients in your kitchen that can be used as natural painkillers. Yes, you heard that right. These ingredients are very common and extremely effective when applied on the affected areas. Watch this video to know what these kitchen ingredients are.Also Read - Tension in Your Hips? Practice These 4 Easy Hip Opening Yoga Postures | Watch Video