Do you own a pet? If yes, you should be aware of certain ways to deal with flea and tick. These insects are known to trouble your four-legged friend. If not treated on time, ticks and fleas can contribute to severe illnesses like Lyme disease, bacterial infections, and tapeworms in your pets. The first and foremost way of keeping your pet away from these insects is to provide them with a healthy diet. Good food will act as immunity. There are other natural ways to both prevent and treat fleas and ticks. You can go for organic pest control products containing botanicals, citrus oil, mineral compounds, and natural baits. Topical essential oil solution or herbal solutions can also be used for that purpose. Apart from these, you can opt for garlic and yeast. Watch this video to know more about the natural remedies for fleas and ticks.