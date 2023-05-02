Home

Naveen-ul-Haq Refuses To Apologise To Virat Kohli As KL Rahul Tries To Calm Things Down

Lucknow Super Giants pacer ​Naveen ul Haq showed attitude and refused to apologise to Virat Kohli as skipper KL Rahul calmed things down. Rahul was talking to Kohli to understand the whole matter and asked Naveen to talk it out, but the pacer walked away.

