Navratri, an auspicious occasion celebrated across the country is marked by fasting and devotion. While, many people also look forward to Navratri fasting to lose weight. Fasting has many scientific health benefits number one being helping in the detoxification of the body and yes, fasting can help in weight loss also if it is followed in specific way. So all those who want to lose weight this Navratri 2021 then we have got some tips for you which can help can help you lose some weight. Watch video and follow these weight loss-friendly tips while fasting.