Navratri 2022: Devotees like to plan their pilgrimage during the holy time of Navratras. During this time, devotees observe a nine-day fast and visit revered Durga temples to offer their prayers to Maa Shakti. During the time of Navratri prominent Shakti Peethas in the country are flocked by religious travellers. Watch this video to know about 8 must visit holy temples of maa Durga during Navratri.Also Read - Bookmark These Top 8 Spots In The Golden City Of Jaisalmer For Your Autumn Vacation

Written By: Amit Kumar Also Read - Jai Mata Di! Here Is Detailed Travel Guide To Vaishno Devi For A Memorable Navratri 2022 Trip With Family