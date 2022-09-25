Navratri 2022: Navratri is round the corner. People are full of zeal and excitement to celebrate the festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. A lot of devotees observe fasting during Navratri to seek Goddess Durga’s blessings. In this video, Shiromani Sachin will tell us what to eat during Navratri fasting, what to avoid and how many times you should eat during fasting. Watch video.Also Read - Mahalaya 2022: From Date, Rituals To Significance, Here's All You Need To Know