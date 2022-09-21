Vrat Thali on train: Navratri is all set to commence from 26th of September. People all over are excited to celebrate the festival of Goddess Durga with full zeal and excitement. Amid this, The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation that is IRCTC has taken an amazing initiative for the devotees who would be travelling and observing fasts during the festival. Well, a special “Vrat Thali” will be available on the trains for railway passengers. Let’s know more about this news in this video.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girls Dance To Rajesh Khanna Song Mere Sapno Ki Rani In A Funny Andaaz. Watch