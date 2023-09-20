Home

Nawaz Sharif Praises Modi and slamed Pakistan

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s video has gone viral on the internet where he is comparing India and Pakistan. Sharif talked about India’s immense success and then highlighted where Pakistan has reached. ‘Exiled’ Nawaz showed a mirror to ‘Pakistani Awam’ and ‘Hukmarans’ as he talked about country’s dire situation. Comparing India, Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif said that India has reached the moon and Pakistan is still begging from other countries.

