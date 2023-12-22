Home

Video Gallery

Nawaz Sharif praises PM Modi’s leadership: “India on the moon, Pak not risen from earth…”

Nawaz Sharif praises PM Modi’s leadership: “India on the moon, Pak not risen from earth…”

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has once again lauded India during an address in Islamabad. Nawaz Sharif was addressing ...

Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has once again lauded India during an address in Islamabad. Nawaz Sharif was addressing the Pakistan Muslim League_ Nawaz (PML-N) cadre in Islamabad on Dec 20. While praising India, Nawaz Sharif said that the countries around us have reached the moon.

Trending Now

You may like to read