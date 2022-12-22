Top Recommended Stories
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Keeps It Casual Yet Chic With a Basic Outfit, Vaani Kapoor Looks Gorgeous In Black Satin Shirt | Watch Video
Nawazuddin Siddiqui checked into Awards last night and he did it in style. He walked the red carpet and posed for the paparazzi. On the other hands, Vaani Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Vidya Balan and many other celebs where spotted around the city. Watch Video
The Aranyak actress Raveena Tandon looked like a diva in this grey shimmery dress. Nawazuddin Siddiqui checked into Awards last night and he did it in style. He walked the red carpet and posed for the paparazzi and in the other hand Vaani Kapoor Looks ravishing in black outfit and Raveena Tandon, Vidya Balan and many other celebs were also spotted around the city. Watch video to know more details.
