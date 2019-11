Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up for his next film titled Motichoor Chaknachoor with Athiya Shetty. The actor, in an exclusive chat with the Zee group, reveals all about his character, answer how he found the title of the film to be very interesting and performing a character which is a cakewalk for him. He also expresses his views on the kind of criticism his popular Netflix show Sacred Games 2 received from a section of the audience. Watch out!