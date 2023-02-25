Home

Nawazuddin’s Wife Aaliya Accuses Him Of RAPE, Files Complaint At Versova Police Station – Watch Video

Aaliya Siddiqui has charged Nawazuddin with alleged rape charges and lodged a complain with Versova police station. She even shared an emotional video on Instagram. Watch video to know the whole matter.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in limelight these days due to his legal battle with wife Aaliya Siddiqui. Their legal issues started over the property after Aaliya returned to Mumbai from Dubai. The estranged wife claimed that she was denied entry to the bathroom and the kitchen and now in an another twist to their ongoing saga, Aaliya Siddiqui has charged Nawazuddin with alleged rape charges and lodged a complain with Versova police station. She even shared an emotional video on Instagram. Watch video to know the whole matter.