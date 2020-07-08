It was Kailash Kher’s birthday on July 7, on this special occasion he went digital with his initiative ‘Nayii Udaan’ a talent hunt show to give talented young musicians across our country a platform to showcase their talent. This the fourth edition of ‘Nayii Udaan’. Also Read - Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar And Other Cine Powerhouse Attend PM Modi's Swearing-in

Kailash Kher told us how and why he came up with this talent hunt show and also shared his journey about how he came into Bollywood and what he learned and unlearnt being in the industry for so long. He also gave advice to young aspiring artists and gave a guiding message to never give and keep working without losing hope.

With this initiative, Kailash Kher wants to help as many young artists he can. Watch his full interview here.