NCB Press Conference on Aryan Khan Drug Case: On October 3, NCB arrested Aryan Khan, son of Sharukh Khan, in a drugs case. Well, the party was going on a cruise and according to reports, drugs were being used in the party. However, not only Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB but his 2 other friends were also arrested. Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Seth Merchant. In this press conference by NCB, officials opened up on many things watch the video to know more.