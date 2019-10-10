Flu is a viral infection that can make your daily life difficult. The virus causing the infection affects your respiratory system and causes symptoms like high fever, chills, aching muscles, headache, nasal congestion, sore throat etc. A weak immune system is one of the major reasons behind the flu. This clearly means that you need to take extra care of your body’s defence system when it comes to preventing the infection. To do that, nothing can be better than food. You can opt for ginger, oranges, spinach, garlic etc. to keep yourself healthy and away from the flu. watch this video to know more about the infection and its preventive measures.