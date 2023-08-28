Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Neeraj Chopra And Arshad Nadeem Share Warm Embrace After Historic Finish
Neeraj Chopra wins gold medal in Men's Javelin at the World Athletics Championship 2023. He Scripted history yet again as 88.17m throw top spot for India. Whereas Pakistan's star Arshad Nadeem settled with silver medal.
