Neeraj Chopra And Arshad Nadeem Share Warm Embrace After Historic Finish

Neeraj Chopra wins gold medal in Men's Javelin at the World Athletics Championship 2023. He Scripted history yet again as 88.17m throw top spot for India. Whereas Pakistan's star Arshad Nadeem settled with silver medal.

Published: August 28, 2023 11:22 AM IST

By Video Desk Video Desk

