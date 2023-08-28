Top Trending Videos

Neeraj Chopra Scripts History; Becomes First Indian To Win Gold At World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra created history on Aug 28 as he bagged gold at the World Athletics Championships in Hungary's Budapest. With this, Chopra became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. Celebrations started in the Olympic champion’s village in Haryana’s Panipat soon his historic achievement. Neeraj recorded his best javelin throw of 88.17 m in his 2nd attempt and managed to keep his lead intact till the very end. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, the Commonwealth Games Champion, bagged a silver medal with a throw of 87.82 m

Updated: August 28, 2023 11:28 AM IST

By Video Desk Video Desk

