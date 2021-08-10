Neeraj Chopra has made history by becoming the first-ever Indian to win a gold medal in athletics in Olympics. 23-year-old Neeraj Chopra won a Gold medal in the men’s javelin throw event with an 87.58-meter throw. Putting an end to the country’s 121-year wait for an athletics medal, Neeraj Chopra won India’s first Olympic medal in track and field events. He joins Abhinav Bindra, who won the Gold in the 2008 Olympics. The 23-year-old goes by the philosophy, “When you work hard enough, the external factors fade away.” Watch video to know all about Neeraj Chopra, his journey to Tokyo Olympics gold medal 2020 and his achievements.