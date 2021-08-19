NEET or The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test is a national level single entrance examination for undergraduates required for admission into MBBS, BAMS, BDS and other medical courses in recognized medical institutes and universities in India. This is a written examination for undergraduates held in English and various other Indian languages. This year, NEET 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 12 and the admit card release date has also been announced. According to National Testing Agency (NTA), the NEET 2021 admit card will be released in the second week of September, three days before the exam date. It will be available to the candidates for download on the official website ntaneet.nic.in. Once you download your admit card, we have listed some important points for you to keep in mind. Let’s have a look.

NEET 2021 Admit Card To Be Released: Important Points to Keep in Mind Also Read - Postpone NEET UG 2021, Say Students on Social Media; NTA Issues Fresh List of Guidelines | Latest Developments Candidates Must Know

It is mandatory for all the students to follow the precautionary measures in concerns with Covid-19. All the necessary guidelines will be mentioned on the admit card, so once you download it read them carefully and follow them on the exam day. Reporting time will be mentioned on the admit card, so make sure you report to the NEET exam hall as per the reporting time. To be hassle free on the examination day, try to visit the venue a day before your exam. If you find any errors on the NEET 2021 admit card, contact the NTA immediately and report it. Don’t forget to carry a printout of your NEET admit card on the examination day along with a photo ID and a recent passport size photograph. Without these, the candidates will not be permitted into the exam hall. The students might have to mention their recent health and travel history in a self-declaration form present in the NEET2021 admit card. This card might also serve as a travel pass in Covid containment zones.

NEET2021 admit card can be downloaded from NTA’s official website using the application number and password. Keep an eye on the same website for any updates or admit-card related information. Also Read - Postpone NEET UG 2021 Till October, Demand Students as Exam Date Too Close to CBSE, ICAR, Other Exams

Script by Sneha M Jain