Top Recommended Stories
NEET Result 2022: NEET SS 2022 Seat Allotment Final Result Releasing Today, Here’s How To Check | Watch Video
NEET SS 2022 Seat Allotment Final Result: Medical Counselling Committee will release NEET SS 2022 seat allotment final result for Round 1 today, December 9, 2022. Earlier, the result was scheduled to release on December 10, 2022, which has been preponed. Check this video to know how to check result.
NEET SS 2022 Seat Allotment Final Result: Medical Counselling Committee will release NEET SS 2022 seat allotment final result for Round 1 today, December 9, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Round 1 counselling can check the final result. As per the counselling schedule, candidates can report to the allotted colleges from December 11 to December 16, 2022. Check this video to know how to check the result.
Also Read:
Written By: Amit Kumar
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.