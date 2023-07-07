Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Neeyat Public Review: Is Vidya Balan Starrer Hit Or Flop? Here’s What Audience Has To Say – Watch Video
As Neeyat hits the big screens, the audience has given their honest opinions for the same. Watch video to know what public has to say, whether the film is hit or flop and should you watch it or not.
Neeyat Public Review: Vidya Balan starrer Neeyat release today i.e. on 7th of July. In the movie, Vidya plays an interesting role of a detective/CBI officer. Apart from Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami and Niki Walia are also in important roles. The film is directed by Anu Menon. As the film hits the big screens, the audience has given their honest opinions for the same. Watch video to know what public has to say, whether the film is hit or flop and should you watch it or not.
