Neeyat Screening: Vidya Balan, Prajakta Koli And Other Celebs Grace The Event In Style – Watch Video
The entire team of Neeyat was recently spotted at the screening and everyone looked stunning. Prajakta Koli, Anil Kapoor and many other Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the screening.
Neeyat Screening: Vidya Balan is busy promoting her upcoming movie Neeyat. The actress was recently seen in the press conference of the movie and there she talked about many things related to the movie. The entire team of Neeyat was recently spotted at the screening and everyone looked stunning. Prajakta Koli, Anil Kapoor and many other Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the screening. The movie is a mystery film. Apart from Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Shashank Arora will also be seen in important roles.
