Neha Dhupia plays an 8-months pregnant cop in A Thursday. Interestingly, she was pregnant while shooting for the film which makes her someone who was actually playing a part of herself on-screen. In an exclusive conversation with india.com, Neha speaks on how she had lost many projects when she told the makers that she was expecting because of the way her body would start to appear then, however, the makers of A Thursday simply added a new layer to the storyline and Neha totally seized the opportunity to set an example for other women who want to work during pregnancy. Neha also speaks about how the industry is changing and while women have always been brave, the makers and the writers today don’t see pregnancy as something that would hinder a woman’s performance on-screen.Also Read - A Thursday Review: Yami Gautam-Neha Dhupia Starrer is a Derivative of 'A Wednesday' And 'Madaari'