Home

Video Gallery

Neha Kakkar and Dimple Kapadia love to eat this special thali in Delhi | Baba Ka Dhaba @Jantar Mantar

Neha Kakkar and Dimple Kapadia love to eat this special thali in Delhi | Baba Ka Dhaba @Jantar Mantar

Baba Ka Dhaba, nestled in the bustling lanes of Janpath, is a humble eatery that has captured the hearts of ...

Baba Ka Dhaba, nestled in the bustling lanes of Janpath, is a humble eatery that has captured the hearts of locals and visitors alike. Known for its authentic flavors and warm hospitality, this iconic establishment serves up delicious North Indian cuisine at affordable prices. From hearty curries to freshly prepared bread, every dish at Baba Ka Dhaba is crafted with love and care, offering a taste of home-cooked comfort in the heart of Delhi. Whether you’re craving a soul-satisfying meal or simply seeking an authentic culinary experience, Baba Ka Dhaba on Janpath promises to leave a lasting impression with its delicious fare and welcoming ambiance.