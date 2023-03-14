Neha Mahajan Birthday Bash: TV Celebrities have a blast | Inside Video
Adhvik Mahajan hosts the birthday party of wife Neha Mahajan. Many TV celebs like Nyra Banerjee and Karan Khanna were attended the birthday bash of his wife Neha Mahajan.
Neha Mahajan’s friends had a great time at her birthday bash. The party was hosted by Adhvik. He said, “Everything, including my outfit for the evening, had been finalised by my wife. I didn’t get enough time to shop for the day, as I was busy shooting. She took me to a shop and picked the outfit on a whim.” Among those, who attended the do were Sana Sayyad, Nyra Banerjee and Karan Khanna (Adhvik’s co-actors in ‘Divya Drishti’), Shefali Sharma, Neha Bagga, Vikas Manaktala, Ruslaan Mumtaz and wife Nirali Mehta, and Raymone Singh.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.