Home

Video Gallery

Neha Mahajan Birthday Bash: TV Celebrities have a blast | Inside Video

Neha Mahajan Birthday Bash: TV Celebrities have a blast | Inside Video

Adhvik Mahajan hosts the birthday party of wife Neha Mahajan. Many TV celebs like Nyra Banerjee and Karan Khanna were attended the birthday bash of his wife Neha Mahajan.

Neha Mahajan’s friends had a great time at her birthday bash. The party was hosted by Adhvik. He said, “Everything, including my outfit for the evening, had been finalised by my wife. I didn’t get enough time to shop for the day, as I was busy shooting. She took me to a shop and picked the outfit on a whim.” Among those, who attended the do were Sana Sayyad, Nyra Banerjee and Karan Khanna (Adhvik’s co-actors in ‘Divya Drishti’), Shefali Sharma, Neha Bagga, Vikas Manaktala, Ruslaan Mumtaz and wife Nirali Mehta, and Raymone Singh.