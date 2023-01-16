Top Recommended Stories
Nepal Plane Crash: 4 Indians Went Live From Plane, Captures Horrific Moment, Know all about them – Watch Video
In a tragic accident, a passenger aircraft of Yeti Airline with 68 passengers crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday morning.
Five Indians were on board the Yeti Airlines aircraft that crashed in Nepal. Out of the five Indians, four were from Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh. The four victims have been identified as Abhishek Kushwaha, Vishal Sharma, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, and Sonu Jaiswal. All were the descendants of Alawalpur Village in Ghazipur District.
