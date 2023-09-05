Home

Nepal Vs India, Asia Cup 2023: “We Have Got Skills And We Will Keep Working”, Says Nepal’s Coach After Defeat From India – Watch Video

Nepal Vs India, Asia Cup 2023: Blistering batting display from Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma helped India defeat Nepal by 10 wickets via the DLS method in a rain-curtailed match in the Asia Cup 2023 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 04. After the match coach of the Nepal cricket team, Monty Desai said that the team had made progress and that they had created a story of their own in the year so far. “We have made progress in this match…we have at least created a story of ourselves, we just need to take this story forward now…we have got skills and we will keep working”, said Monty Desai. Nepal scored 230 but the target was reduced to 145 runs to be chased in 23 overs. Nepal showed immense promise and tons of resolve in their first international game against India in the Asia Cup fixture on September 04 in Kandy.

