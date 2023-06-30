Home

Nepali Actress Shilpa Maskey Explains How Bollywood Stereotypes Nepalis in Movies | Exclusive With ‘Parstree’ Cast

Nepali actors Shilpa Maskey, Gaurav Bista and the director of their upcoming movie Parstree open up dubbing in Hindi, their favourite Bollywood moments and Nepali cinema.

Cinema, art and the artist know no borders. There is no one language to explore, express and execute art and talent. This in itself has become pretty symbolic as movies, and literature from across regions and countries are now being released across borders too. We already can see the wave of South cinema making its headway into mainstream Bollywood and audiences, and now a Nepali movie, Parstree has been released in India as well. With excitement in their eyes and humbleness in their demeanour, Nepali actors Shilpa Maskey and Gaurav Bista are here with their latest romantic psychological thriller ‘ Parstree.’

Nepal and India share a common boundary and also share a mutual love for Bollywood. There is a mass audience that appreciates the work of Indian actors in Nepal. Even, several Hindi movies have portrayed several Nepali characters too. But has the representation of Nepali characters been up to the mark? Does Bollywood stereotype Nepalis? Speaking exclusively with india.com, the Nepali actors, the star cast of Parstree opened up about how Bollywood stereotypes Nepalis.

‘ They Have to Watchmen, They Have to Be Nepali…’

Parstree lead actress Shilpa Maskey agreed when asked if Bollywood stereotypes Nepalis. She said, “ Yes, I think so. Because I have seen some of the movies. It is stereotyped, they have to be watchmen, they have to be Nepali, so that has to be changed.” She further added that she has observed how these Nepali characters are mostly played by Non-Nepalis. “I would really like to see a really Nepali artist playing the character rather than bringing other people. A bit stereotype, thoda thoda toh hota hai…”

Maskey further added, “That has to be changed, Nepali people have changed a lot. I have seen so many Nepali people in high positions in India and other countries also.” In hope to see this change, Maskey added that Parstree coming in, it might help catalyse this change.

As we discussed the love of cinema and India-Nepali cross-border cinematic relations, Adipurush – the hot trend- had to make its way into the discussion. The director, Suraj Pandey shared his take on why Om Raut’s Adipurush controversy was banned in Nepal and why the controversy was made so big.

‘Nepalis Are Sensitive…’

Parstree director and the cast also discussed the Adipurush controversy in Nepal. When asked more about it Suraj said that the controversy surrounded the dialogue about Sita Mata being Bharat ki Beti. and when the issue was raised that she was born in Nepal’s Janakpur, the writer said that there was no Nepal at that period in time and it was a part of India. And that did not sit well. Pandey said, ” Nepali thoda sensitive hote hain toh…”

Shilpa added it was a very big statement by the scriptwriter. While there was a conflict, it doesn’t mean we hate Hindi cinema. We love watching Hindi cinema.” And currently, Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke movie is trending there.

Parstree

Parstree, starring Shilpa Maskey, Gaurav Bista and Koshish Chetri is a romantic psychological thriller that hit the screen on June 30. It is a story that navigates its arch about love, extramarital affair, murder and more!

Towards the end, the Nepali actors also unveiled their favourite moments from Bollywood, favourite songs, and movies and also delivered some iconic Bollywood dialogues in Nepali! Watch the full interview to know how it goes!