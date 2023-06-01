ZEE Sites

Nepal’s PM urges PM Modi to resolve boundary matter

Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal while addressing the joint press briefing along with Prime Minister Modi on June 01 urged PM Modi to resolve the boundary dispute between the two countries through the established bilateral diplomatic mechanism. Nepalese PM further went on to highlight relations between the two countries spread across varied sectors.

Published: June 1, 2023 7:17 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

