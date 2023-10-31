Top Trending Videos

Netanyahu rejects ceasefire Calls, labels it as surrender to hamas

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 30 made it clear that Israel would not agree to a ceasefire, drawing ...

Updated: October 31, 2023 6:01 PM IST

By Video Desk

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 30 made it clear that Israel would not agree to a ceasefire, drawing parallels to the United States’ position after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He noted that calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas.

