Netanyahu rejects ceasefire Calls, labels it as surrender to hamas
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 30 made it clear that Israel would not agree to a ceasefire, drawing parallels to the United States’ position after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He noted that calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas.