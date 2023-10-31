Home

Netanyahu rejects ceasefire Calls, labels it as surrender to hamas

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 30 made it clear that Israel would not agree to a ceasefire, drawing parallels to the United States’ position after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He noted that calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas.