Home

Video Gallery

Netanyahu visits soldiers in Gaza, pledges to “continue until the end” | Israel-Hamas war

Netanyahu visits soldiers in Gaza, pledges to “continue until the end” | Israel-Hamas war

“I hear one thing here all the time - to continue until the end, until the end. I want to ...

“I hear one thing here all the time – to continue until the end, until the end. I want to tell you one thing, first of all we are proud of you, really proud, our hearts go out to you, you left families, families who support you, you sacrifice, friends who die”, says Netanyahu as he meets the soldiers.

Trending Now

You may like to read