Maharashtra Vs Center Covid Guidelines For Domestic, International Air Travellers : Over Covid norms there is a latest clash between the Centre and Maharashtra govt. Few days back the Union Health Ministry has conveyed to the state government about revised guidelines for international travellers. But Maharashtra Chief Secretary Debashish Chakraborty has said that state government will not ‘’amend or revise’’ its guidelines.

Positive cases will be kept under home quarantine and monitored strictly by the state government.

A senior officer from Maharashtra's Covid task force said that since ''the virus has already spread to over 10 countries, we can't restrict the screening to countries at risk", and that "an RT-PCR for all travellers will ensure better safety''. Watch the video for more details.