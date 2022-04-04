New Covid-19 variant: Just when we thought that Covid-19 is finally subsiding and things are getting back to normalcy soon, the deadly coronavirus is back with yet another new Covid strain. Reportedly, a new Covid-19 variant called as XE has been found in UK. WHO has warned people that this new variant is more transmissible that the deadly Omicron variant. The new variant is a recombinant strain which means that it is a mutant hybrid of the two previous versions of the Omicron variant , BA.1 and BA.2. While India has been witnessing less Covid cases everyday, the arrival of a new variant has scared and concerned people about it’s effects and aftermaths. Watch this video, where we will be explaining more about the XE variant of Covid and whether people should worry about it or not.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Suhail Nayyar On How He Transformed His Body For Sharmaji Namkeen, Reveals His Diet And Fitness Secrets - Watch