New Covid Variant ‘Eris’ Drives Spike In Covid Cases In UK, Will India Witness Another Deadly Pandemic? Watch Video

The spread of a new Covid-19 sub-variant in the UK has sparked concern amid all the nearby countries on whether this new wave could lead to the global pandemic resurfacing once again. Will India see a new pandemic? How harmful is the new variant. Know all details in the video.

New Covid Variant: WHO has raised alarm over a fast speeding new variant of Covid 19 in UK. The name of this variant is Eris, which is a sub Variant of the deadly omicron. The spread of a new Covid-19 sub-variant in the UK has sparked concern amid all the nearby countries on whether this new wave could lead to the global pandemic resurfacing once again. Now the big question arises that will this new variant will spread in India? Is India safe or not? Will the country witness yet another deadly pandemic? Watch video to find out.

